Home

Sports

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction For Third Unofficial ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For SA-E vs ZIM-E

Check here the SA-E vs ZIM-E dream11 prediction for Friday’s Third Unofficial ODI match to be played at the Groenkloof Oval

Zimbabwe E will look to bounce back in the third ODI after losing the second match by 19 runs. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

Zimbabwe Emerging pulled off a positive start to their South Africa tour with a comprehensive six-wicket victory in the first unofficial ODI. But the visitors failed to replicate the performance in the following game which South Africa Emerging won by 19 runs. Both teams will square off for the third unofficial ODI of the five-match series on August 18. Groenkloof Oval in Pretoria will host the 50-over contest at 1:30 PM IST. In the last match, batters of South Africa Emerging appeared in swashbuckling form. Batting first, the hosts produced a worth-fighting total of 295 runs in 50 overs. From Zimbabwe Emerging, Wessly Madhevere and Clive Madande notched up half-centuries. But the other batters failed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Following a collapse in the lower batting order, Zimbabwe got bundled out for just 276 runs. The visiting unit will hope to avoid the same mistake in the third ODI and regain the lead in the series.

Toss: The toss of the third unofficial ODI will be held at 1 PM IST.

Time: The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Groenkloof Oval, Pretoria.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for SA-E vs ZIM-E

Captain: Wesley Madhevere

Vice-captain: Andile Mokgakane

Wicketkeepers: Joylord Gumbie, Clive Madande

Batters: Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Joshua Richards

All-rounders: Andile Mokgakane, Matthew Boast, Roy Kaia

Bowlers: Nealan van Heerden, Liam Alder, Brandon Mavuta

SA-E vs ZIM-E Probable XIs:

SA-E Probable XI: Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Jordan Hermann, Valentine Kitime, Andile Mokgakane, Joshua Richards, Musa Twala, Mitchell van Buuren (C), Nealan van Heerden, Daniel Smith (wk)

ZIM-E Probable XI: Faraz Akram, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Roy Kaia (C), Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba

SA-E vs ZIM-E Full Squad

SA-E Full Squad For Third Unofficial ODI: Musa Twala, Daniel Smith, Joshua Richards, Jordan Hermann, George Van Heerden, Mitchell Van Buuren, Michael Copeland, Andile Mokgakane, Valintine Kitime, Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Nealan van Heerden, Liam Alder, Siya Plaatjie, Nqabayomzi Peter

ZIM-E Full Squad For Third Unofficial ODI: Joylord Gumbie, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Johnathan Campbell, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Faraz Akram

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Groenkloof Oval is known for providing a batting-friendly surface. So the batters will get enough assistance in the third unofficial ODI between South Africa Emerging and Zimbabwe Emerging. However, pacers will enjoy bowling with the new ball, while spinners can fetch some scalps in the middle overs when the pitch gets cracked.















