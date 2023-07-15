Home

TSK vs WAF Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For TSK vs WAF

Check here the TSK vs WAF dream11 prediction for Monday’s Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The MLC 2023 match between TSK and WAF is to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. (Credits: Twitter)

Texas Super Kings (TSK) will be facing the Washington Freedom (WAF) on Monday, July 17 (IST) in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC). The MLC 2023 match between TSK and WAF is scheduled to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Both teams have started their tournament journey differently with TSK winning the season opener and WAF conceding a defeat in their last encounter. Coming off a tough loss in a match that went to the last over, WAF will now be looking to script a resounding comeback. The Moises Henriques-led side fought a tough battle defending a small total against Seattle Orcas. They will be looking to come up with a better batting performance against TSK on Monday.

TSK, on the other hand, had a great opening night against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. TSK will now be looking to carry forward the momentum into their next game. Despite their captain Faf du Plessis failing to register a score in that match, TSK recorded a solid total of 181. Devon Conway and David Miller scored half-centuries for TSK. Their bowlers also had a great night as Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 112 in 12 overs in that game.

TSK vs WAF Match Details

Date: July 17 (in India)

Time: 3:30 pm Local time (2:00 am IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

TSK vs WAF Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Moises Henriques, Glenn Phillips, David Miller

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Akeal Hosein

TSK vs WAF Probable XIs:

Texas Super Kings Probable XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway (wk), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

Washington Freedom Probable XI: Matthew Short, Mukhtar Ahmed, Andries Gous (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akeal Hosein

TSK vs WAF Squads:

Texas Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage, Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad

Washington Freedom Squad: Andries Gous, Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Sujith Gowda, Obus Pienaar, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Syed Saad Ali, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Ben Dwarshuis, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tanveer Sangha, Usman Rafiq, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy.















