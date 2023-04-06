Check Timings And Other Details

Home

Kolkata Metro Railway announced that it will run midnight services during IPL match days for the convenience of cricket lovers in the city.

New Delhi: Cricket lovers in Kolkata will be able to travel in metro during midnight for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kolkata Metro Railway announced that it will run midnight services during IPL match days for the convenience of cricket lovers in the city.

“Metro will run special services till past midnight along the North-South line for the IPL matches on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, April 10, April 11 and April 20. Metro services will start from Esplanade at 12.12 am and reach Dakshineswar at 12.48 am. Another train will start from Esplanade at 12.15 am and reach Kavi Subhas at 12.24 on these dates. Booking counters will remain open for sale of smart cards and tokens,” Kolkata Metro Rail said its statement.

“Great #News for #IPLLovers! #SpecialMidnightServices from #Esplanade after #IPLMatches on 06.04.2023, 14.04.2023, 23.04.2023, 08.05.2023, 11.05.2023 & 20.05.2023. So,soak into the excitement! We will be there to take you back home. #KolkataMetro #MetroRailway youngkolkatans,” Kolkata Metro Rail posted on Twitter.

Kolkata’s Midnight Metro Services: Check Timings, Routes Here

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relation Officer, said special metro trains will be operated for IPL T-20 match days, according to a report by The Mint.

The booking counters will remain open at Esplanade station for the sale of smart cards and tokens.

The metro train services will start from Esplanade at 00:15 am and reach Dakshineswar at 00:48 am.

Another special train that will run from Esplanade at 00:15 am will reach Kavi Subhash at 00:48 am.

Kolkata Metro Railway said 188 services will run on Good Friday (April 7) on Blue Line and 90 services on Green Line.

RCB is off to a strong start in the IPL 2023 and set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first away game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had reportedly planned a spectacular drone show for the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.











