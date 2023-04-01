Cheerleaders Back in IPL 2023! Fans Celebrate Return With VIRAL Memes, GIFs

IPL 2023: The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years. Due to the COVID protocols, the cheerleaders were not at the IPL venues, but now things have changed, and that has given fans a reason to smile.
Ahmedabad: It was a night to remember at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. But it was not just memorable because of the grand Opening Ceremony and the quality of cricket, fans also welcomed the return of the cheerleaders in IPL. The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years. Due to the COVID protocols, the cheerleaders were not at the IPL venues, but now things have changed, and that has given fans a reason to smile. Social media went bonkers reacting to the return of cheerleaders.
Here are some of the GIFs and memes that went viral after last night:
Cheerleaders are back in the IPL #GTvCSK #IPL2023 #JioCinema #iplopeningceremony #Cricket pic.twitter.com/MYw46tCxfN
— Ronak Mungadiya (@ronakmungadiya) March 31, 2023
Cheerleaders are back in IPL
#IPL2023 #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/IAdRYcxdC0
— Avinash Sharma (@avi_sharma26) April 1, 2023
United by #WorldCup and Divided by #IPL
Divided by Team, United by Cheerleaders ♂️#IPL2023 #GTvsCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7j68fS4PDy
— Siju Moothedath (@siju_moothedath) March 31, 2023
One of the best about this year #Ipl is cheerleader are back 😂😂☺️☺️
— JΛTIN YΛDΛV (@JatinVY) March 31, 2023
Cheerleaders are back in IPL after SO LONG😭😭😭 I am crying
— Ashu (@ashuGera19) March 31, 2023
Watching the #IPL #cricket on the tv. I find it deeply offensive that in such a strict religious country like #india that they use half naked white women as cheerleaders. Where are the half naked indigenous females??
— mick (@mickjones1) March 31, 2023
Meanwhile, Chennai lost the game by five wickets. Defending champions Gujarat got their campaign off to the perfect start. While they look to continue their winning momentum, Chennai would like to get their first win against Lucknow on April 3.