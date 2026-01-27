The partnership continues with the launch of a new collector’s box of the iconic Cheez-It® Original flavor,

plus a courtside sweepstakes giving fans a shot to see their favorite team play

Cheez-It® is spotlighting basketball star Jimmy Butler with Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector’s box available beginning in February through the end of April 2026 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

is spotlighting basketball star Jimmy Butler with Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector’s box available beginning in February through the end of April 2026 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. As a part of the launch, Cheez-It® is giving fans the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play.

is giving fans the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play. Fans can also shop “Jimmy’s Starting Lineup,” a combination of Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition and BIGFACE Coffee, available while supplies last on cheezit.com.

CHICAGO

Jan. 27, 2026



Cheez-It and Jimmy Butler launch new collector’s box of the iconic Cheez-It® Original flavor, plus a courtside sweepstakes giving fans a shot to see their favorite team play



ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED



About BIGFACE



ABBREVIATED RULES

