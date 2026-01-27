The partnership continues with the launch of a new collector’s box of the iconic Cheez-It® Original flavor,
plus a courtside sweepstakes giving fans a shot to see their favorite team play
- Cheez-It® is spotlighting basketball star Jimmy Butler with Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector’s box available beginning in February through the end of April 2026 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last.
- As a part of the launch, Cheez-It® is giving fans the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play.
- Fans can also shop “Jimmy’s Starting Lineup,” a combination of Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition and BIGFACE Coffee, available while supplies last on cheezit.com.
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. About BIGFACE
BIGFACE is a culture shifting coffee brand founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler which simultaneously provides specialty coffee to the connoisseur while introducing the mainstream consumer to top tier specialty coffee. With an attention to design, sourcing, story and innovation, every BIGFACE product will invite the consumer to share in and share with others, a love for coffee and the community around it. ABBREVIATED RULES
No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 1/12/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 4/30/26. For details on how to enter without making a purchase, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go to http://www.courtside.cheez-it.com. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016. 1 Numerator Big Game Report, 2024 Media Hotline
(269) 961-3799
[email protected] Weber Shandwick
Keara Borin
(312) 988-2163
[email protected] SOURCE Mars, Incorporated
