Sports

Chelsea to signal Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

admin
35Views
Read Time:33 Second


Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to signal Ivory Coast ahead David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, each golf equipment mentioned on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will be part of Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed price, however Norwegian media acknowledged it’s price greater than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a switch document for Norwegian soccer.

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast nationwide workforce in a 4-0 pleasant win towards Burundi in November.

The striker was Molde’s high scorer within the 2022 season, netting 15 occasions in Norway’s high flight. 



Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories