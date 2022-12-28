Chelsea to signal Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to signal Ivory Coast ahead David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, each golf equipment mentioned on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will be part of Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed price, however Norwegian media acknowledged it’s price greater than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a switch document for Norwegian soccer.

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast nationwide workforce in a 4-0 pleasant win towards Burundi in November.

The striker was Molde’s high scorer within the 2022 season, netting 15 occasions in Norway’s high flight.