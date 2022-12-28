Chelsea’s Kai Havertz hopes Bournemouth win indicators turnaround

Kai Havertz believes Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth can spark a successful run within the Premier League after a faltering spell earlier than the World Cup.

The Blues, who had misplaced their earlier three matches earlier than Qatar 2022 to slide out of the highest six, received again on monitor on Tuesday as early objectives from Havertz and Mason Mount noticed them ease previous the Cherries at Stamford Bridge.

“I was delighted to score but the main thing was to get the win and that’s huge for us,” Havertz instructed Chelsea’s web site.

“The win and the goals will hopefully give us confidence going forward. We lost three before the World Cup break so it was important we got the victory in the first game back, so we are very happy to do this.”

The German worldwide added: “We have to keep winning and this period coming up is going to be crucial for us.

“We are going to give our best in the next games to get on a run and this is a fantastic start for us.”

Nonetheless, victory got here at a price with Reece James limping off with a recurrence of a knee harm that noticed him miss out on England’s World Cup marketing campaign.

In a press release, Chelsea stated James can be sidelined for as much as a month and the right-back admitted his psychological well being has suffered resulting from his harm issues.

“2022 has been the toughest year to date,” James stated on Twitter. “Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

“It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just trying to deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness.”

James sustained his preliminary knee drawback in October throughout a Champions League fixture with AC Milan.

In the meantime, Chelsea made its first transfer of the January switch window on Wednesday with the signing of striker David Datro Fofana from Molde.

The Ivorian worldwide, who scored 24 objectives in 65 appearances for the Norwegian membership, will formally be part of the Blues on New 12 months’s Day.

Fofana will add depth to Graham Potter’s choices up entrance after Armando Broja was dominated out for the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament harm.

“Fofana has previously revealed that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and that the Premier League was his big dream,” Molde stated in a press release. “Now the dream is coming true for the youngster.”