Chelsea’s Reece James to overlook as much as a month with knee harm

Chelsea stated Reece James will probably be sidelined for as much as a month after the England defender sustained a recurrence of his knee harm within the 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

James, who missed the World Cup due to his long-term harm, appeared near tears when he was substituted after 53 minutes of his comeback sport Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month,” Chelsea stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

James stated on his Twitter account that 2022 “has been the hardest yr thus far. Simply need to thanks all for the assist, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally affected me mentally. I’m at the moment simply making an attempt to take care of the playing cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your finish of yr is stuffed with peace, pleasure and happiness.”

He initially sustained the knee drawback in October throughout a Champions League sport towards AC Milan.

An eight-week layoff was predicted, which might have seen James match for the latter levels of the World Cup, however England supervisor Gareth Southgate determined in November to not choose him.

James conceded to being “devastated” on the time, having worn a knee brace for a month in an effort to attempt to pace up his restoration.

Eighth-place Chelsea is subsequent in motion on New Yr’s Day at Nottingham Forest.