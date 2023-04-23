 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
17.1 C
New York

Chennai Beat Kolkata By 49 Runs

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 14 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Chennai Beat Kolkata By 49 Runs

live

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Match 33: Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each Chennai Super Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 186/8 in defence of a mammoth 235 and win by 49 runs at Eden Gardens to move to the top of the points table.

Rinku Singh

53* (32) 3×4, 4×6

Varun Chakaravarthy

0 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Matheesha Pathirana

(3.5-0-27-1)*

Maheesh Theekshana

(4-0-32-2)

KKR vs CSK, KKR vs CSK live score, KKR vs CSK live updates, KKR vs CSK live streaming, KKR vs CSK live online streaming, KKR vs CSK squads, KKR vs CSK head to head, KKR vs CSK squads, KKR vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, KKR vs CSK live updates, KKR vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl
KKR vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Plot Comeback Against MS Dhoni’s Chennai.



  • 11:26 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Chennai Super Kings win this encounter by 49 runs. KKR succumb to yet another defeat. KKR 186/8 (20)



  • 10:51 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 15 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 137/5. KKR 137/5



  • 10:48 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Jason Roy departs!!! He was playing so so well and now he has been castled by Theekshana. He goes for 61 off 26 balls. KKR back to square one now. KKR 135/5 (14.3)



  • 10:45 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Just 8 runs from the over. Good bowling from Pathirana and now the pressure is once back to the home-side. 14 gone, 127/4. KKR 127/4 (14)



  • 10:40 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming now. The asking rate is 15-16. They won’t get it in every over but they need to keep on trying like this. KKR 119/4 (13)



  • 10:37 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Another good over for KKR. 14 coming off it. The confidence can be seen and they are very much clear of what they require. KKR 109/4 (12)



  • 10:34 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: MASSIVE OVER FOR KKR! 19 runs from the over! Good for them, but they need more of these if they want to have the least chance of winning this game. KKR 95/4 (11)



  • 10:29 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Half-way stage of the innings, Kolkata are now at 76/4. 160 more now required from 60 balls for KKR to win. KKR 76/4 (10)



  • 10:24 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, KKR are reeling at 71/4. KKR 71/4 (9)



  • 10:21 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023; OUT!!! Nitish Rana departs!!! Jadeja hurts KKR. Rinku Singh joins promising Jason Roy in the middle. KKR 70/4 (8.2)




AS IT HAPPENED | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

Kolkata: Kolkata, April 23: Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each Chennai Super Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 186/8 in defence of a mammoth 235 and win by 49 runs at Eden Gardens to move to the top of the points table.

After Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube struck half-centuries and carted Kolkata’s bowlers all over the park in posting the highest IPL total at this venue, where they were greeted by a sea of yellow in the stands, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh struck valiant half-centuries for KKR.

But they were not enough to chase down a massive total as Kolkata slumped to their fourth straight defeat in the competition. With Roy not coming out to bat after seemingly injuring his ankle while trying to save a boundary, Sunil Narine was sent to open. But Akash Singh took him out on the fourth ball by uprooting his off-stump. In the next over, N. Jagadeesan sliced off Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja dived low to take a stunning catch at third man.

Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer hit two sixes and five fours in their 45-run standoff 35 balls before Moeen Ali struck on his first ball by trapping the latter plumb lbw. Roy came out to bat at five and began with a bang with a hat-trick of sixes through sweeping twice and reverse-sweeping once.

Rana went for a slog-sweep off Ravindra Jadeja but was caught at deep mid-wicket. Chennai attempted to run out Roy and Rinku from both ends, but the batters reached in time. Roy powerfully swept and sliced Jadeja for six and four respectively, while Rinku slammed another six as 19 runs came off the 11th over.

Roy then pulled and swung Maheesh Theekshana for four and six respectively, before Rinku heaved Jadeja over deep mid-wicket for six. Roy reached his fifty in 19 balls with a slice past third man for four. But after hitting Theekshana for back-to-back fours in the 15th over, he was castled by a beautiful carrom ball which had some dip from the off-spinner.

Despite Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav being caught in the deep while David Wiese was trapped lbw, Rinku continued to smash boundaries and get his fifty in 30 balls while managing to keep the losing margin for Kolkata below 50 runs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 235/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Kulwant Khejroliya 2-44, Suyash Sharma 1-29) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 186/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 61, Rinku Singh 53 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-32, Tushar Deshpande 2-43) by 49 runs. 




Published Date: April 23, 2023 11:27 PM IST



Updated Date: April 23, 2023 11:27 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh