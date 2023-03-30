Home

Sports

Chennai or Delhi Likely Venue to Host India vs Pakistan Match of Cricket World Cup 2023 – Reports

The India vs Pakistan match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 may take place in Delhi or Chennai.

Chennai or Delhi may host India vs Pakistan match of Cricket World Cup 2023 – Reports



Mumbai: Amid much speculation over where will the high-octane India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game be played, a report in Cricbuzz suggests that Chennai or Delhi could be hosting the game. It would be a big game as Pakistan would be traveling to India after almost a decade for an international cricket game. The Men in Green were in India for the 2011 WC game in Mohali. Each venue is likely to host four matches. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will probably be the venue for the final match.

“The World Cup is scheduled for October-November but the BCCI and the ICC are yet to announce the schedule. Delhi and Chennai have been touted to be the venue options for the big India-Pakistan game but nothing has been confirmed,” the Cricbuzz report read.

Meanwhile, Pakistan could possibly play their ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh, according to an ESPN Cricinfo report published on Wednesday.

India is hosting the ODI World Cup later this year in October-November. It is learnt that the idea came up on the sidelines of ICC meetings in Dubai. However, according to Bangladesh, nothing is concrete at the moment and development is still at the speculation stage.

The developments came after it was reported earlier this month that India may play their Asia Cup 2023 matches outside Pakistan with Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, and England as potential venues. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup 2023 in September but India has denied traveling to their neighbouring country citing security concerns. Earlier, Pakistan threatened that if India does not come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023, they will boycott ODI World Cup in India. Bangladesh’s name was the proposed venue to host the Pakistan matches because of its proximity to India and easy logistical matters.











