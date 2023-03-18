Chennai Super Kings Acquire Texas Franchise In USAs Major League Cricket

Home

Sports

Chennai Super Kings Acquire Texas Franchise In USA’s Major League Cricket

Chennai Super Kings also own a team named Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa’s SA20. CSK are four-time IPL winners.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK News: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings have acquired the Texas franchise in the USA’s Major League Cricket, the announcement of which was made on Saturday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK has tied up with a local investor for the Texas franchise. CSK’s entry in the MLC means four out of six teams will be owned by IPL franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders will run the Los Angeles franchise on their own, so will Mumbai Indians for New York.

Delhi Capitals have partnered with several investors for the Seattle team. The other two franchises will be based out of Washington DC and San Francisco. The MLS starts from July 13 with the final on July 30. The tournament will be held at a renovated facility in Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas.

The player draft for local talents is expected to be take place on March 19 at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. All the teams can have a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players out of which nine can be overseas. It is mandatory to have six US players in the playing XI.

The overseas stars won’t be a par of the draft and will be recruited directly by the franchises.











