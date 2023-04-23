Chennai Super Kings Attain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead Purple Cap

Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table After KKR vs CSK, Match 33: Chennai Super Kings Attain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap

Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table After KKR vs CSK, Match 33: Chennai Super Kings Attain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter- IPL)

Kolkata: Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an IPL game, here on Sunday.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of question and Dhoni’s young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29 in 4 overs),Matheesa Pathirana (1/27 in 4 overs) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43 in 4 overs) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20 in 1 over), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34 in 3 overs) restricted KKR to 186 for 8 in 20 overs.

IPL Points Table After KKR vs CSK- Match 33

IPL 2023 Points Table – CSK the new Table Toppers with 10 Points. pic.twitter.com/V0OtLMvStz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

Chennai Super Kings dethrone Rajasthan Royals for the top position in the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 405 runs in 7 matches with an average of 67.50. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway is in 2nd position with 314 runs in 7 matches. Delhi Capitals’s David Warner occupies third position with 285 runs in 6 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (13 in 7 matches). Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh is in second position with also 13 wickets in 7 matches. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal occupies 3rd place with 12 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of 8.07.











