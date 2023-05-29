Home

CSK Vs GT: Chennai Super Kings Dedicate IPL 2023 Triumph To Retiring Ambati Rayudu

Veteran India batter Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League on Sunday. During the IPL 2023 final, Rayudu scored a crucial 19 off eight balls.

MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after CSK won IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said they want to dedicate their IPL 2023 triumph over Gujarat Titans in the final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to veteran batter Ambati Rayudu, who played his last Indian Premier League of his career.

On Sunday, Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL, stating that the final against Gujarat Titans will be his last in the cash-rich league. This one was special, because of how it went last year for us,” Gaikwad told after CSK beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets by DLS method.

“To come back in style, win away games, win in Chepauk, and the finish was unbelievable. We would like to dedicate this win to Rayudu,” said the right-hander.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar also revealed that Rayudu always had the belief of winning IPL 2023. “Every time, we had a discussion, he (Rayudu), kept telling me that I am going to win the final. He had the belief! When you are playing, you just want to contribute.

“It was a simple plan. Me and Rayudu were discussing, whenever we play, we will give our best and win the title,” said Chahar. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey also felt that there was no better person other than Rayudu who would have played slower balls to perfection.

“Some of those shots from Rayudu, I don’t think many can play slower balls like that,” said Hussey. The Australian’s comments come in after Rayudu hit Mohit Sharma for six, four and six in three consecutive balls, that turned the match. Rayudu said he couldn’t have asked for more.

“It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.















