Chennai Super Kings Face Gujarat Titans In First Of Its Kind IPL Final On Reserve Day

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings Face Gujarat Titans In First Of It’s Kind IPL Final On Reserve Day

The final of the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been moved to the reserve day.

Ahmedabad: The final of the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been moved to the reserve day, which is Monday, May 29, after persistent heavy rain forced washout of proceedings on Sunday.

“The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact,” said the IPL from its Twitter account.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the groundstaff more than a hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped.

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year’s case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is full possibility of a 20-20 over match.

