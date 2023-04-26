Chennai Super Kings Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Purple Cap

Home

Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy’s sterling fifty to snap their four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy’s sterling fifty to snap their four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

The English opener led the show with a 29-ball 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders batters fired in unison to notch up a fighting 200/5 after RCB captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl at their home den. But the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/24) and rookie Suyash Sharma (2/30) created a top-order mayhem, before Andre Russell (2/29) broke Kohli’s resistance to restrict RCB to 179 for eight.

The win took KKR (six points; eight matches) up from the bottom-half of the table to seventh spot, ahead of Mumbai Indians on net run-rate. MI have a match in hand.

IPL Points Table After RCB vs CSK- Match 36

Chennai Super Kings maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 422 runs in 8 matches with an average of 60.29. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is in 2nd position with 333 runs in 8 matches. Chennai Super King’s Devon Conway occupies third position with 314 runs in 7 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (14 in 8 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is in second position with also 14 wickets in but in 7 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy occupies 3rd place with 13 wickets in 8 matches with an economy of 8.05.











