DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Need Last Step Forward Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play their last league encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi, just one step short of qualifying, while the hosts can only highlight their change jersey in their last outing of IPL 2023.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 version is coming to the last weekend of league games and even now, there is only one side that has sealed a knockout berth. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play their last league encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi, just one step short of qualifying, while the hosts can only highlight their change jersey in their last outing of IPL 2023. It has been an absolute disaster for DC while CSK have recovered from a mid-tournament slump, though a loss in their last game has still left them short of qualification.

DC would like to forget this season in a hurry. It is only SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) abysmal form that has lifted them off the bottom of the table. However, like their next rivals, DC can boast of a win in their last match, a contest which ended Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) active interest in the tournament.

DC, in their last game, were in the shape their owners and skipper David Warner would have loved to see throughout the tournament. The top order of Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, followed by Phil Salt, were all in attack mode and PBKS had few answers.

Even the bowling was made to look by Punjab’s indifferent approach and it was only Liam Livingstone’s sensational knock that kept them in the match. But it too wasn’t enough.

As for CSK, 15 points from 13 matches may even end up being enough to keep in them in the top four, though a win will go a long way in their effort to finish in the top two and earn a clash with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Only Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can challenge them at 17 points but will have to get a better run-rate to clamber to second position.

CSK however must recover from their setback against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where they were beaten quite comprehensively. Their stronger batting struggled against Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine and the total they reached was not enough to get them across the line, even after they had dismissed the KKR top-order cheaply.

Not a loss CSK needed, but then, that is how it pans out for them. Now, they need to get their top act together and go past DC in Delhi.

In theory, this should not be such a challenge for the Chennai outfit, given the forms of the two sides, but DC play for pride, as well as the rainbow colours they will don for their last game. Pride can be quite a weapon when the chips are down.

One assumes MS Dhoni's professional approach has taught CSK to not think too much about previous reverses. The A game is a must and one hopes that both sides give it a real go, come Saturday.
















