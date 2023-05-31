Home

Chennai Super Kings’ Whistle Podu Celebration After IPL Win Will Make You Smile

The video shows Chennai Super Kings celebrating the 5th IPL title win inside a bus.

Following the spectacular finale of the Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings fans are on cloud nine. But it is not just the Chennai-based outfit’s fans that are having the time of their lives. The official Twitter handle of CSK recently shared a video of the team’s bus ride back to their hotel immediately after the high-octane match. The video shows multiple players from the squad in a jubilant mood after their tournament win.

From singing songs to making jokes and basking in their win, the video captures players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Maheesha Pathirana having a blast. Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who could be seen cradling the trophy like a baby, captured the mood of the squad best. “I have my dream in my hands,” he can be heard saying. The video has gotten over 3.7 lakh views and already garnered over 26,000 likes.

Twitter users were delighted to see the celebration video. “Champions in one frame,” commented one person.

Jaddu rahane 💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/QeLJ17Ivxr — 16 Jun 2023🏹 (@DrlgPrabhasFan) May 31, 2023

Some demanded a documentary based on Chennai’s performance in this edition of the IPL.

there should be a documentary for this season work on it — దేవర (@Vineeth_777) May 30, 2023

“Just upload a whole movie of the celebration, we will watch it with popcorn,” a comment read.

Just upload a whole movie of the celebration we will watch it with popcorn 😌 — Shivam 🍂 (@shivammm_) May 30, 2023

IPL 2023 Final:

The final showdown was a long-awaited spectacle that surpassed all expectations. The Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish, securing their fifth IPL trophy. Fans across the nation and spectators at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium were treated to a high-octane clash between MS Dhoni’s formidable CSk and the spirited Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya.

While Chennai’s batsmen played an instrumental role in their triumph, their bowlers struggled to rein in the Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side, powered by an exceptional innings from Sai Sudharsan, managed to amass a formidable total of 214 runs. Sai Sudharsan’s blistering knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls greatly contributed to the Titans’ commanding score.

After rain delayed the innings, Chennai Super Kings faced a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, as determined by the DLS method. The batting order rose to the challenge. With nerves of steel, they pursued the target with utmost determination, ultimately achieving victory on the last ball. Ravindra Jadeja smashed two consecutive boundaries off Mohit Sharma to take Chennai Super Kings past the winning post.















