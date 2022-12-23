Ben Stokes was signed by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore on the IPL 2023 public sale in Kochi on Friday.

Stokes attracted curiosity from a number of groups after the all-rounder performed a vital position in England’s T20 World Cup profitable marketing campaign earlier this yr. Stokes is now the costliest participant ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar.

England allrounder Stokes entered at Rs 2 crore. RCB competed with RR earlier than LSG entered the bid at Rs 7 crore. SRH too entered the fray shortly after adopted by CSK. The MS Dhoni-led staff finally landed Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore, third joint-highest price ticket ever within the IPL.

Stokes additionally turns into a captaincy candidate as Tremendous Kings discover management choices for post-Dhoni period.

Stokes made an unbeaten 52 to information the Three Lions to victory within the ultimate towards Pakistan on the MCG. The suitable-arm medium pacer additionally picked six wickets with an financial system of 6.79 within the event.

The brand new season will mark Stokes’s return to the IPL. Stokes was launched by Rajasthan Royals earlier than the 2022 mega public sale. He finally opted out of the season.

Aside from the Royals, Stokes has represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, which purchased him for Rs 14.5 crore in 2017.

The England worldwide has performed 43 video games within the IPL, scoring 920 runs at a strike fee of 134.50. He has picked 28 wickets at an financial system of 8.56. He additionally has an unbeaten IPL century to his title, which he scored for Supergiant towards Gujarat Lions in 2017.