Chennai Weather Forecast, CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Force Delay in Start at Chepauk – Check DEETS

Chennai Weather Forecast, CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: There is a 33% possibility of a thunderstorm during the afternoon, with a 55% possibility of precipitation.

In what would come as a bad piece of news for cricket fans, the much-awaited El Classico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Chepauk may face rain interventions. There are possibilities of rain, but a game is expected it is likely to be dry during the afternoon.

There is a 33% possibility of a thunderstorm during the afternoon, with a 55% possibility of precipitation. Even though the chances of a thunderstorm drop to 19% in the evening, a total cloud cover boosts the chances of rain to 64%.

Fans would hope for a full game and so will the players with it being the business end of the group stage. These are the two most successful teams in the history of the league and hence nothing short of a humdinger is expected. Eyes will certainly be on MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal











