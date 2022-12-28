Chess participant with out hijab was not representing Iran: official

An Iranian Lady Grandmaster, who competed at a world chess occasion with out the necessary hijab, was not representing the Islamic republic, an area federation official stated on Wednesday.

Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared with no scarf throughout this week’s Worldwide Chess Federation (FIDE) World Fast and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in accordance with media reviews.

Her motion is seen by some as a present of help for the protests which have gripped Iran because the September 16 demise in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22. Amini had been arrested by Tehran morality police for an alleged breach of the nation’s strict costume code for girls.

“This chess player participated freely and at her own expense” within the event, Hassan Tamini, head of Iran’s chess federation, was quoted as saying by Fars information company.

“Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action,” he added.

Iranian feminine athletes are required to abide by the Islamic republic’s strict costume code for girls, primarily by overlaying their heads when representing their nation at worldwide occasions.

“We didn’t expect this chess player to do this because she had participated in the previous tournaments in compliance with the standards”, Tamini stated.

Some feminine athletes have lately appeared in competitions with out overlaying their heads.

Final month Iran denounced a pace skater, Niloufar Mardani, after she attended a contest in Turkey not carrying a scarf, native media stated on the time.

Mardani participated “without authorisation”, the sports activities ministry stated, quoted by Iran’s Fars information company.

In October, climber Elnaz Rekabi wore solely a scarf throughout a contest occasion on the Asian Championships in Seoul.

She returned to a hero’s welcome on the airport in Tehran, the place dozens of individuals cheered and clapped.

The athlete had apologised over the incident and, in feedback to state media, insisted her scarf by chance slipped off.

Sport has change into a delicate enviornment throughout the protests, with a number of outstanding feminine athletes and male footballers expressing their help.

The Lady Grandmaster profile image on the FIDE web site exhibits Khademalsharieh carrying a darkish blue scarf that doesn’t cowl all her hair.