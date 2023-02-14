Home

Chetan Sharma Caught On Sting Camera- BCCI Selector Turns Recluse, NOT Responding to Anyone | LIVE Updates

It has been found out that these injections contain drug, which cannot be caught in doping test.

Chetan Sharma Caught In Sting Camera, Says Players Take Injection | LIVE Updates. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, it has come to light that the Indian cricket team players have injected banned injections to get 100 per cent fit even when they were not fit enough to play, claimed BCCI Chief Selector, Chetan Sharma, who was caught in a sting operation. It is learnt that these injections contain drug, which cannot be caught in a dope test – the authenticity of which is yet to be verified.

“Indian Cricket Team players take injection & get 100% fit even if they’re 80% fit. These are not pain killers. These injections contain drug which isn’t caught in dope test”, Sharma told Zee News.





















