County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara Fires Warning To Australia With Third Century For Sussex Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his outstanding form in the English County league as he slammed his third ton in four matches for Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara played a match-defining knock of 136 runs off 189 balls against Worcestershire on Friday.



New Delhi: Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his outstanding form in the English County league as he slammed his third ton in four matches for Sussex against Worcestershire on Friday.

Since his arrival in England for yet another County season, dependable Pujara is playing a vital role in Sussex as the former started his season with a century against Durham where he scored 115 and 35 respectively, and led his side to a two-wicket win.

In the next match, Pujara failed miserably as he couldn’t score in two innings against Yorkshire, then Pujara bounced back with a typical test knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes.

On Friday, India’s No.3 captained the side and played a match-defining knock of 136 runs off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six and led his side to a memorable win against Worcestershire.

During his innings, he also stitched a valuable partnership of 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Australian superstar Steve Smith, who is signed up with Sussex for a three-match stint ahead of the World Test Championship Final and Ashes starting.

For the Indian team, Pujara’s red-hot form in England will be a massive positive statement ahead of the WTC Final which will be played in England on June 7.

With the Indian team plagued with a string of injuries to top cricketers, Pujara – given his dream form – would hold the key for India’s fortunes at the summit clash in Kensington Oval.

The world No. 1 Test side will take on the world No. 2 Australia in the WTC final which is to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11 and that promises to be nothing short of a humdinger.















