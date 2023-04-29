Home

WTC Final 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Gives Australia Stern Warning With 2nd Century In County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century against Gloucestershire. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s Test speciallist Cheteshwar Pujara gave a stern warning to Australia ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a century against Gloucestershire in the ongoing County Championship Division Two 2023 on Saturday.

Coming in at No.4 Pujara’s 151 came from 238 deliveries, including 20 fours and two sixes as Sussex declared their innings at 455/5 on Day 3. At the end of the day’s play, Gloucestershire were 41 without loss with openers Marcus Harris and Chris Dent at the crease.

The knock also saw Pujara overtake Wasim Jaffer in the list of Indian batters with most first class tons. Pujara now has 58 and is placed fourth in the list that is headed by legendary Sachin Tendulkar who has 81.

The Indian veteran is currently the top-scorer in the tournament this season with 322 runs so far from five innings. He had also scored a hundred before in this season. Considering the form Pujara is in, Rohit Sharma will breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the big game.

While Pujara is sweating out on the English shores, his rest of teammates are playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The WTC final starts on June 7, a week after the cash-rich league ends on May 28.

While Australia are playing their maiden WTC final, this will be India’s second consecutive summit clash. India had lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.











