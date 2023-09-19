September 19, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

Expressing his dissappointment of having to end the season in this fashion, Pujara claimed he was proud of the grit the team had shown.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Cheteshwar Pujara News, Cheteshwar Pujara age, Cheteshwar Pujara updates, Cheteshwar Pujara runs, Cheteshwar Pujara records, ECB, ECB news, ECB updates, County Championship, County Championship schedule, County Championship results, Cricket News, Sussex, Sussex cricket club, Sussex squad, Sussex schedule
Sussex Skipper Cheteshwar Pujara Faces Ban And County Championship Penalty
(Pic: Twitter)

Kent: India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was suspended by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for a violation of conduct. The Test specialist has been suspended for one match and Sussex has been docked 12 points for the violation of conduct regulations. Hours after the news became public, the captain of Sussex took to X and reacted. Expressing his dissappointment of having to end the season in this fashion, Pujara claimed he was proud of the grit the team had shown.

His post read: “Gutted to leave this way but looking back at the county season with cherished moments and unforgettable memories. Proud of the grit and character shown by this group. Wishing @SussexCCC all the best for the remaining two games.”

Pujara was not pulled up due to his behaviour, instead the reason behind his one-match suspension is the unsportsmanlike conduct of two of his teammates, Jack Carson and Tom Haines.

“Regulation 4.30 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it shall be a separate offence for the captain where the same individual captained the Team in all of the matches in which the fixed penalties were received, and that the captain will receive an automatic suspension of one match from that competition,” the ECB release read.

“Regulation 4.27 of the Professional Conduct Regulations sets out that it will be a separate offence for a Team: “during any season Registered Cricketers registered with or on loan to the same First-Class County whilst playing for that Team in the County Championship, receive 4 or more fixed penalties”.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

He Should Have Been Here Harbhajan Singh Question Management For Not Picking Yuzvendra Chahal

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sanju Samsons CRYPTIC Facebook Post Goes Viral After he Doesnt Get Picked For India Squad For Australia ODI

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Thanks Fans After Return to WWE Clocks 100 Mn+ Views on Social Space

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Best Methods to Retire by 50

1 hour ago
2 min read

Khyaal and Tata 1mg Join Hands to Empower Senior Citizens with Holistic Healthcare Solutions

1 hour ago
5 min read

How India’s First Ever “ResolveTech” Startup KomplaintBox Plans to Empower Customers of Banks and Financial Institutions

1 hour ago
2 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

1 hour ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.