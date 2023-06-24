Home

Cheteshwar Pujara Returns To Domestic Grind After India Snub, To Play In Duleep Trophy

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was on Friday dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies Tests that begin on July 12 in the Caribbean.



Cheteshwar Pujara flopped totally in WTC final against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Axed from the Test squad for the West Indies tour, veteran Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing in the upcoming Duleep Trophy for West Zone and will be available from the first match itself. He will be joined by another India superstar Suryakumar Yadav.

The latest developments came up for Pujara and Suryakumar after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad found themselves in the Indian Test squad for the first time for a tour of West Indies that begins on July 12 in Dominica. The Duleep Trophy begins in Bengaluru on June 28.

Pujara’s omission was on expected lines after the right-hander failed to put up a brave show in the World Test Championship final against Australia in London earlier this month. In both the innings, Pujara was out for playing unnecessary shots instead of safeguarding the team.

To add more to that, Pujara has just two centuries to show since January 2021. On the other hand, explosive Suryakumar was kept in India’s ODI World Cup scheme of things after he was named in the 50-over squad against the Caribbean.

While the BCCI is yet to anounce the T20I squad, Suryakumar walks into the bunch owing to his No.1 rank among the T20I batters. The Mumbai Indians batter was also in the standby list for India in the WTC final alongside Mukesh Kumar and Jaiswal.

The Duleep Trophy should be complete by July 16 and the ODI series against West Indies starts on July 27. Meanwhile, the Indian team will be undergo a week-long camp in Barbados before travelling to Dominica for the first Test that commences on July 12.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Indian team will travel in batches to Barbados by July 1-2 and train there till approximately July 8-9. During the camp, the Indian team will be playing few practice games although they may not necessarily be first-class matches.

It is understood that BCCI put in a request to Cricket West Indies for the practice games. West Indies will be training in Antigua before travelling to Dominica. The Indian team played in Dominica for the last time in 2011. Virat Kohli and current head coach Rahul Dravid are the only two individuals from the current lot to play in that match.















