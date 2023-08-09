August 9, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Chief Selector Inzamam Ul Haq Will Announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series Today at 12:15 PM: REPORT

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Chief Selector Inzamam Ul Haq Will Announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series Today at 12:15 PM: REPORT

All eyes on the announcement. India will surely keep a tab on this as they play Pakistan twice in the Group stage.

Inzamam Ul Haq, Inzamam Ul Haq news, Inzamam Ul Haq age, Inzamam Ul Haq updates, Inzamam Ul Haq runs, Inzamam Ul Haq records, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Cricket News
Pakistan are one of the favourites at the Asia Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Amid much speculation, chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is set to announce the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and the Afghanistan series on Wednesday. As per reports, the announcement will take place at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. Pakistan’s foreign coaches will land in Lahore this Friday or by the end of the week. Babar, Imam, Nawaz, Fakhar, Iftikhar and Naseem will stay in Sri Lanka and join Pakistan’s squad ahead of LPL 2023 playoffs to prepare for Afghanistan series.

Morne Morkel will join the team in Sri Lanka, Shaheen, Usama, Shadab and Haris are expected to join Pakistan in Sri Lanka by 18th. They are currently playing The Hundred in England.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its statement wrote that sports and politics should not be mixed.

Pakistan would face India on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

So, exciting times for the fans of the two cricketers from neighbouring countries.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

‘No shame in accepting bad ODI numbers’: Suryakumar Yadav speaks out

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to REVEAL Pakistan Squad at 12:15 PM IST Today

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Head to Head, All Numbers, Stats, Records You Need to Know

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

‘No shame in accepting bad ODI numbers’: Suryakumar Yadav speaks out

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to REVEAL Pakistan Squad at 12:15 PM IST Today

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Florian Hurel Opens Premium Salon, ‘Florian Hurel Hair Couture – A Heaven of Luxury’

2 hours ago
2 min read

His Holiness Dalai Lama Unveils 1 Ladakh FC Home Jersey by Hummel

2 hours ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights