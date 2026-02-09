The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Sports

China Everything – Interview with IOC Honorary President on China’s sports development

admin 0

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Thomas Bach, Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been a long-time supporter of sports development in China and of the Olympic Movement throughout his tenure.

Often described as “an old and good friend of the Chinese people,” Bach has visited China multiple times and held more than a dozen meetings and calls with Chinese leaders.

interview with IOC Honorary President on China’s sports development
interview with IOC Honorary President on China’s sports development

In this interview, Bach reflects on China’s dynamic sports development over the past two decades.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uo2muTIEQQ
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780759/5778671/China_Everything_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Everything



Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *