U.S. hockey players Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise, along with snowboarder Red Gerard, will have their go-to entrees featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as limited-time menu items starting today

Chipotle has launched new episodes of its “Unwrapped” series, featuring behind-the-scenes content with each superfan athlete

For a limited time beginning February 6, the brand will serve gold-foil-wrapped burritos at all restaurants in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Jan. 15, 2026



The Matthew Tkachuk Bowl

Burrito bowl with double chicken, light brown rice, light tomatillo-red chili salsa, light sour cream and lettuce (67 grams of protein)

The Brady Tkachuk Bowl

Burrito Bowl with half chicken, half steak, white rice and roasted chili-corn salsa (60 grams of protein)

The Hilary Knight Burrito

Burrito with white rice, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, cheese and guac (28 grams of protein)

The Taylor Heise Tacos

An order of three tacos with soft flour tortillas, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce (50 grams of protein)

The Red Gerard Bowl

Burrito bowl with chicken, extra white rice, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce (48 grams of protein)

Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:

There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience,

is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry.

is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit

.