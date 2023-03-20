Chris Gayle Adds Superstar Value To Girls Video By Making Special Appearance Watch

Home

Chris Gayle Adds Superstar Value To Girl’s Video By Making Special Appearance: Watch

She would not have expected one of the biggest names from the world of cricket to join her.

West Indies cricketer and a superstar in his own league Chris Gayle joined her in her solo dance performance.

Universe Boss: People love surprises in any form and at any place. If you have experienced any surprise then you will happily share it with your friends, family, and loved ones, maybe on social media too. This is what one girl did when West Indies cricketer and a superstar in his own league Chris Gayle joined her in her solo dance performance while she was heavily engrossed in dancing, oblivious to everyone and every happening around her.

The video has been shared on social media and is going heavily viral.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Chris Gayle, as we all know, is one of the most destructive batters in the history of the game and can hit any bowler all over the park, in fact, it should be, outside the park. When he hits the ball, it sails a long, long way.

Any content creator would love to have “the Universe Boss” in their video who is the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is.











