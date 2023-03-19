Home

Chris Gayle Reveals Biggest RCB Inside Story Ahead Of IPL 2023, Says ‘Only 3 Players Getting…’

Chris Gayle played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 to 2017 scoring 3163 runs, including 5 centuries, in 85 matches.

Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli were the pillars of RCB in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Explosive West Indies batter Chris Gayle has made a scathing attack on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stating most players don’t feel at home despite being a part of the franchise. The southpaw felt it is the main reacson why RCB haven’t won a IPL title in 15 years.

Starting from IPL’s inception, RCB have always opted for the top players in the world, creating a brand value of themselves. RCB’s best finish came in 2009, 2011 and 2016 editions when the franchise became runners-up.

“ᴏɴʟʏ 3⃣ ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀꜱ ɢᴏᴛ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴛɪᴏɴ.”@henrygayle explains the hardships of his former franchise in winning the #TATAIPL 😓 Watch the #LegendsLounge – https://t.co/Pr9uxbBHdc (streaming 🆓 for all telecom operators only on #JioCinema)#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/aGheGx2DsN — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 19, 2023

Speaking on a chat show on Jio Cinema, Gayle revealed that only three players used to get all the attention during his stay at the franchise. “Sometimes, being one of the main players, being the main man of the franchise, I am always in my own zone, pretty much.

“What I understand when it comes to the RCB point of view, a lot of players felt left out,” Gayle said. “A lot of players did not feel like they were a part of the franchise. It was like it’s only three players getting all the attention – myself, Virat and AB.

“A lot of players pretty much, mentally, they were nowhere within the team. So that’s always going to be a challenge to win a title,” added Gayle, who represented RCB from 2011 to 2017, scoring 3163 runs, including 5 centuries, in 85 matches.

#RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co. • First full squad practice

• Hall of Fame induction of ABD and Chris

• Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

• Immersive RCB experience and more… ✅#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/v5kSDWkSo9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the trio of Gayle, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli will be reuniting together on March 26 at a RCB event. The franchise will be retiring the jerseys worn by Gayle and ABD as a mark of respect to the matchwinners.

