Chris Woakes, England Fast Bowler, Reveals Why He Withdrew From IPL 2023 Auction

Chris Woakes has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL before.



Chris Woakes is currently a part of England squad for Bangladesh tour. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: England pacer Chris Woakes has revealed on Wednesday why he opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in a bid to feature in this summer’s Ashes. The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in opener.

Woakes is currently a part of the England side touring Bangladesh and will head straight to the County Championship with Warwickshire next month. ” There were a lot of factors,” Woakes was quoted as saying in Daily Mail.

“One, my body whenever I have come back from the IPL before, I don’t feel I have come back in the best shape going into a Test summer. For me personally that jump from T20 to Test cricket is quite a big jump. I have always found that transition quite hard,” said the fast bowler.

Woakes, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, haven’t played the longest format of the game for a year and wants to have some overs under his belt to knock on the selection doors for the Ashes.

“I haven’t played Test cricket for a year, so I feel like I would need some overs under my belt to have the chance to knock on the door for selection in what is a tough team to get back into at the minute. That is a big part of it,” he added.











