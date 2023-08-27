August 27, 2023

CISF Officer Pens Down Memorable Meeting With CSK Captain MS Dhoni At Ranchi Airport

admin


Satish Pandey is posted as a Sub-Inspector in CISF and met two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni air Ranchi Airport on August 26.

Sub-Inspector in CISF, Satish Pandey, poses with MS Dhoni at Ranchi Airport. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for the Indian Army and his respect towards them is known to everyone. Recently, a letter from a Central Industrial Security Force (CIS)F officer after meeting with Dhoni has gone viral on social media.

Named Satish Pandey, the CISF officer is posted as Sub-Inspector and met Dhoni at the VIP Lounge of the Ranchi Airport on August 26 at 4:45 PM IST. Recalling the encounter as the most memorable moment of his life, Pandey described the conversation with Dhoni as ‘deeply inspiring’.

“At times it is a pleasure to be a foot soldier of an armed force. I feel myself a lucky guy as I got the opportunity to skip the long awaited que of fans and met with my favourite, the one and only #mahi bhai,” Pandey wrote in a letter with a subject line ‘A Memorable Encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’.

In the letter, Pandey described in detail from the time of his entering the room, Dhoni’s hospitality towards him and the down-to-earth nature of the former India captain. “As I entered the room, I was immediately struck by the genuine warmth and amazement on Dhoni sir’s face.

“His welcoming smile and open demeanor set the tone for what was to be an incredible interaction. The hospitality he extended to me was nothing short of exceptional; it truly was a next-level experience.
Seated comfortably on a sofa, Dhoni sir’s response upon seeing me was remarkable.

“He stood up with a gracious smile, extending his hand for a handshake. This gesture left me with literal goosebumps, a testament to the humility and authenticity that defines him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a legendary cricketer; he is a superhuman with a heart of gold,” he added.










