Did You Work as a Volunteer Coach in an NCAA Division I Athletics Program in a Sport Other Than Baseball Between March 17, 2019 and June 30, 2023?

You Could Get Money from a $303 Million Settlement.

There is a proposed settlement with National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) in a class action antitrust lawsuit filed on behalf of former “volunteer” coaches in NCAA Division I sports other than baseball. This court-ordered notice may affect your rights. Please review and follow the instructions carefully.

What is this case about?

The lawsuit claims that NCAA Bylaws that prohibited schools from paying wages, salaries, or benefits to Division I coaches who were designated as “volunteer coaches” violated the federal antitrust laws. This rule, officially found at NCAA Bylaw 11.7.6, was in effect from 1992 until July 1, 2023. Five former Division I volunteer coaches (“Plaintiffs”) prosecuted this lawsuit on behalf of the Class. NCAA denies it did anything wrong. The Court has not decided whether the Plaintiffs or NCAA are correct about whether NCAA violated the law. But litigation involves risks to both sides, and therefore Plaintiffs and NCAA have agreed to the Settlement to resolve the case and get benefits to the Class.

Who is included?

Generally, you are included in the Settlement if you are a person who, for any period of time between March 17, 2019, and June 30, 2023, worked for a NCAA Division I sports program other than baseball in the position of “volunteer coach,” as designated by NCAA Bylaws.

What does the Settlement provide?

NCAA will pay $303,000,000 into a Settlement Fund, making three equal payments over two calendar years, to resolve all claims against it in this lawsuit. If you submit a valid Claim, you will receive a share of this money, also in three payments over two calendar years. If the Court approves this Settlement, the following amounts will be deducted from the Settlement Fund: (i) any Court-awarded attorney’s fees (up to 30% of the Settlement Fund) and costs and expenses (up to $5 million); (ii) any Court-awarded service awards for the five Class Representatives/named Plaintiffs (up to $25,000 each); and (iii) the fees and expenses for Settlement administration. The minimum amount to be paid (before fees and costs) per Class Member who files a valid claim will be $5,000

How do I get a payment?

If you are a Class Member (and do not exclude yourself), you must submit a claim form online or by mail (postmarked) no later thanto receive your share of money from the Net Settlement Fund. Claim Forms are available on the Settlement website ( www.NCAAVolunteerCoachLawsuit.com ), by calling 1-877-390-3148, or emailing [email protected] . If your claim is valid, you will get a payment from the net Settlement Fund. Your payment amount will depend on the school, sport, and year(s) in which you worked, the number of valid claims, the wages of the lowest paid coach on your team, the amount of court-approved deductions, and other factors.

What are my rights?

If you do nothing or if you participate in the Settlement, you will be bound by the Court’s decisions and cannot sue NCAA or any Released Defendant Parties yourself for the Released Claims (defined in the Settlement Agreement). If you want to keep your right to sue NCAA or any Released Defendant Parties yourself for the Released Claims, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get a payment from the Settlement. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or the requests for attorney’s fees, expenses, and service awards by. Please visit www.NCAAVolunteerCoachLawsuit.com for more information about how to file a claim, exclude yourself, or object. The Court will hold a hearing in this case (, No. 1:23-cv-00425) onatto consider whether it will approve the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or requests for attorney’s fees, reimbursement of litigation expenses, and service awards for the class representatives. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense.

This Notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit www.NCAAVolunteerCoachLawsuit.com, email [email protected], or call 877-390-3148.

