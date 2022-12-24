Cagliari has appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract till June 2025, the Serie B membership introduced on Friday 31 years after he left the position.

The Italian got here to prominence as a supervisor with Cagliari from 1988 to 1991, main the workforce from Serie C to Serie A in successive seasons earlier than becoming a member of Napoli.

“I’m going back to Cagliari: I’ve always known it, I declared it even then, at the time of my departure,” the 71-year-old mentioned on the membership’s web site.

“Cagliari made me understand that maybe I could make it in my job, I had found all the elements that helped me in those three years: fans, players, managers, we were all one.

“In these days you have helped me make this decision, which was not easy for various reasons. We are bound by mutual respect and love, many beautiful memories.”

Ranieri is finest recognized in England for guiding Leicester Metropolis to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, however he did not work his magic at Watford because it earned solely seven factors in three months earlier than he left the job in January.

Ranieri, who has additionally managed a number of golf equipment in Italy together with Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan in addition to groups in Spain and France, takes over a Cagliari facet which is in 14th place within the second tier after being relegated final season.