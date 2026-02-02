Two premium European brands unite around moments of clarity under pressureRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cleeks Golf Club today announced a partnership with premium natural spring water brand Icelandic Glacial ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season. The collaboration brings two European brands united by a shared belief in clarity under pressure, composure, and purposeful design.
Cleeks Golf Club is redefining golf for the next generation. Rooted in performance and culture, Cleeks blends tradition with modern creativity, connecting sport with art, fashion, and music through its Art of Golf platform. Instagram: @cleeksgolfclub
Icelandic Glacial is a premium natural spring water brand sourced from a protected volcanic spring in Iceland. Naturally filtered through lava rock and untouched ecosystems, the water arrives in its pure state: light, crisp, and remarkably clean. Guided by Icelandic values of restraint, minimal intervention, and respect for natural systems, the brand philosophy is simple: Nothing added. Nothing taken. Clarity, revealed. Instagram: @icelandicglacial
Now in its fourth season, the LIV Golf League features 13 teams competing for both an Individual and Team title at premier golf courses across the globe. As the first truly global golf league, LIV Golf is constantly innovating to set a new standard in sport and redefine the fan experience through the lens of music, culture, and entertainment, while growing the game of golf for a new era of players and fans around the world. Headquartered in New York and London, the League holds events in cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, with broadcasts reaching nearly 900 million households in more than 200 international markets and territories. LIV Golf was designed to expand the sport on a global level, bring new audiences to the game, create new value within the golfing ecosystem, and enhance the game's societal impact far beyond the course through the League's Impact & Sustainability efforts. In 2022, LIV Golf launched The International Series, which features 10 elevated events in world-class destinations. Sanctioned by the Asian Tour, these events offer a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League and the Majors.
