Cleveland Guardians Expand Hydrotherapy Room With SwimEx 1000 T Pool in Clubhouse Renovation

Therapy and training pool with dedicated hot and cold plunges supports player recovery and active strengthening across long Major League Baseball season

FALL RIVER, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SwimEx, Inc., today announced that the Cleveland Guardians have installed a SwimEx® 1000 T therapy pool with dedicated hot and cold plunges as part of a $200 million clubhouse renovation that doubled the footprint of the club’s hydrotherapy space and reworked the layout around direct shower-to-hydrotherapy access. The new hydrotherapy room is designed to keep preparation, recovery, and rehabilitation on schedule every day of a 162-game regular season.