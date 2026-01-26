Therapy and training pool with dedicated hot and cold plunges supports player recovery and active strengthening across long Major League Baseball season

FALL RIVER, Mass.

Jan. 26, 2026

Cleveland Guardians install SwimEx 1000T therapy pool, hot and cold plunges as part of $200million clubhouse renovation

Post this





Cleveland Guardians hydrotherapy room featuring SwimEx(R) 1000 T therapy pool with dedicated hot and cold plunges.



What changed: As part of a $200 million clubhouse renovation, the Cleveland Guardians expanded and redesigned their hydrotherapy room, upgrading from a SwimEx 600 T to a SwimEx 1000 T therapy pool and adding dedicated hot and cold plunges.

As part of a $200 million clubhouse renovation, the Cleveland Guardians expanded and redesigned their hydrotherapy room, upgrading from a SwimEx 600 T to a SwimEx 1000 T therapy pool and adding dedicated hot and cold plunges. Why it matters: Hydrotherapy use has shifted from primarily recovery to a broader mix of recovery and active strengthening work, helping staff avoid bottlenecks during a long MLB season.

Hydrotherapy use has shifted from primarily recovery to a broader mix of recovery and active strengthening work, helping staff avoid bottlenecks during a long MLB season. Who it serves: The hydrotherapy room is used by 80% to 85% of the Guardians’ roster, supporting daily preparation, recovery, and rehabilitation.

The hydrotherapy room is used by 80% to 85% of the Guardians’ roster, supporting daily preparation, recovery, and rehabilitation. How it’s used: Athletic training staff use the SwimEx 1000 T and plunges for decompression, restoration, concentric and eccentric work, underwater running, agility, and contrast work, including post-game and deload sessions.

Athletic training staff use the SwimEx 1000 T and plunges for decompression, restoration, concentric and eccentric work, underwater running, agility, and contrast work, including post-game and deload sessions. Capacity and layout: The room can accommodate roughly 8 to 14 players at once, with space for around six athletes in the hot plunge and four to five in the cold plunge, supported by clear sightlines for staff supervision.

The room can accommodate roughly 8 to 14 players at once, with space for around six athletes in the hot plunge and four to five in the cold plunge, supported by clear sightlines for staff supervision. Project delivery: SwimEx collaborated with the Guardians, the general contractor, and an authorized SwimEx installer to fit the pools into the existing building, commission the system, and train staff on operation, water chemistry, and ongoing maintenance.