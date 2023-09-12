September 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Coach Igor Stimac Picked Indian Football Team On Astrologer’s Advice; Reports

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Coach Igor Stimac Picked Indian Football Team On Astrologer’s Advice; Reports

ccording to the Indian Express report, the then secretary-general of AIFF, Kushal Das has admitted that he introduced the two to each other in May 2022.



Published: September 12, 2023 12:18 PM IST


By IANS

Coach Igor Stimac Picked Indian Football Team On Astrologer's Advice; Reports
Igor Stimac. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac picked the national squad for the crucial Asian Cup match against Afghanistan in June 2022 on the advice of an astrologer from Delhi-NCR, said a report.

Interestingly, it is also said that the astrologer was introduced to Stimac by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

According to the Indian Express report, the then secretary-general of AIFF, Kushal Das has admitted that he introduced the two to each other in May 2022.

“Stimac had sent a list with the names of a probable 11 for the game, which was a must-win to remain in contention for the championship. The match was to take place on June 11, and the list was shared on June 9.

“The astrologer replied against each player’s name with remarks like “Good”, “can do very well. Needs to avoid overconfidence”, ” a below average day”, “a very good day for him but might get over aggressive” and “not recommended for the day”, it said.

India played four matches during May and June 2022. These were against Jordan, Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The report further said that Stimac shared the list of players with the astrologer before every match. He also shared injury updates and substitution strategies.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Virat Kohli-Babar Azams BROMANCE Moment Caught on Cam During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash in Colombo

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

KL Rahuls Ton, Kuldeep Yadavs Magic And Jasprit Bumrah Firing

5 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan Called up as Back-ups For Injured Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

KCP Infra Limited’s Projects Receives Prestigious National Award for Smart City Excellence

1 hour ago
2 min read

Coach Igor Stimac Picked Indian Football Team On Astrologer’s Advice; Reports

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

CHOSEN by Dermatology Unveils Peptide Therapy Intense Repair Creme: A Breakthrough in Prejuvenation Skincare

2 hours ago
2 min read

Virat Kohli-Babar Azams BROMANCE Moment Caught on Cam During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash in Colombo

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights