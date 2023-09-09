Colombo Weather Forecast LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: SL Vs BAN To Start On Time, No Rains From Morning





Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Despite the rain threat in Colombo, the Asian Cricket Council decided to go ahead with the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches at the R Premadasa Stadium. While the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore hosted the first game in this round, the rest will take place in Sri Lanka. But the worrying factor is that there is an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning which will gradually increase to 90 per cent at night.





