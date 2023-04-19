Home

‘Composure, Patience & Hard Work’, Recipe For Success in Life For Rajasthan United Goalkeeper Vishal Joon- EXCLUSIVE

Rajasthan United’s Vishal Joon at 28 is already a 2nd division I-League champion, won the Best GK award for the same championship, have been part of India U-23 side and is now setting sights at the country’s topmost league in the Indian Super League (ISL).

‘Composure, Patience & Hard Work’, Recipe For Success in Life For Rajasthan United Goalkeeper Vishal Joon- EXCLUSIVE. (Image: Vishal Joon- Instagram)

New Delhi: In recent times in Indian football, we have observed a boom of promising goalkeepers coming up the ranks and most of them have made their mark big time. If we notice carefully, India have more potential keepers than strikers, midfielders or defenders to offer and there is one such goalee, who is actually making head turns in the I-League.

The 6’1” custodian took up goalkeeping as a kid because the seniors in his village didn’t like to play on goal. After impressing in the country’s third tier, he has been equally good in the 2nd tier and is now part of a team, which has proven themselves a big force to be reckon with during the 2022 Durand Cup.

His performances has prompted few I-League and ISL clubs to come up with lucrative offers and it’s a matter of time, the Haryana boy chooses his next destination. In an exclusive interaction with india.com, Vishal talks about his career, his time with Rajasthan United and his future plans. Here are the excerpts from the interview:-

1) So how did football happen for you and what made you choose goalkeeping as an option ? Is there any other position you played in ?

I hail from Bahadurgarh, a village in Delhi NCR. The people over there lives on football and it’s very much in their blood. I was in 9-10th class when I took up the sport and played the game with my seniors. I even tried playing as a winger and a striker before but the keeper position was the only room always vacant when I used to rub shoulders with the elders as no one liked to stand on goal. So I always picked up the gloves and stood between the sticks. From there on my journey as a keeper started.

2) Tell us something about your early days of your career.

Well, my grooming days started back in school but it was during the Inter-University Championship when my career took off. We won the Inter-University Championship in Punjab and qualified for the All-India University Championship which took place in West Bengal’s Midnapur. The then India head coach Stephen Constantine was present there for player scouting. He was scouting players from the I-League 2nd division, Santosh Trophy and All-India University Championship. I was then selected for the India U-23 camp. As far as my professional club career is concerned, I started out first with Delhi FC, which is currently playing in I-League 2nd division, followed by Indian National, then Hindustan FC another I-League 2nd division club back at that time before I signed for Rajasthan United.

3) From being 2nd division I-League Champion to be part of Durand Cup heroics and currently playing in the I-League—how has Vishal Joon’s journey been so far with Rajasthan United ?

I was scouted by Rajasthan United for trials and was later on called up to the pre-season camp, which took place in Goa. There we beat the best teams like Salgaocar, Dempo and also battled out against FC Goa reserves. After a good pre-season camp, I was selected as a first-choice keeper and then we went to play the 2nd division I-League during Covid. We had a very good outing. In the second match against Bengaluru United, I won the Man of the Match award and in the final game we needed a draw against Kenkre and we managed to keep a clean sheet. I was adjudged as MOTM again and was awarded the Best GK Of 2nd Division. After that we qualified for the I-League, where we played with 9 players due to registration issues in the first match against RoundGlass Punjab. I pulled off 10-15 saves during that match even though we lost the game by only a 2-0 margin. After that I suffered a shoulder injury and then came back to play in the Durand Cup. I played against Indian Navy, kept a clean sheet and also featured in Hyderabad FC match in Durand. Of course it was a very good tournament for us. Being first-timers, reaching the quarters and beating Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and restricting East Bengal to a draw was a very big thing for us. In the recently concluded I-League season, I was quite happy with my performances as it came when it was badly required for the team. I kept back to back three clean sheets and the team finished ahead of the relegation zone.

4) In the ongoing Indian Super Cup, RUFC went out on penalties to NEROCA in the qualifiers after playing a 2-2 draw and you were there between the sticks in that match. What went wrong for the Desert Warriors ?

Well, we were playing without foreigners and somehow that kind of affected our game. But still we came back into the game after being 1-0 down. We also took the lead during extra-time but as you can understand 120 minutes of play made us kind of exhausted and we eventually conceded. In the penalties things didn’t go as planned and we had to settle down for a defeat. I gave my best but whatever has happened it’s all part and parcel of the game and we need to move on.

5) In the 2022-23 season, you played a total of 12 matches for RUFC and kept 4 clean sheets. How would you rate your season ?

Speaking of my performance, I played back to back 7 matches in the I-League towards the end of the season and I feel I had a decent season and did a good job between the sticks. Those particular matches were important ones against the likes of Mohammedan, NEROCA and Sreenidi. Even though individually it was good, but I feel I can do much better as there is always room for improvement.

6) Your footballing idol growing up ?

My idols growing up has always been World Cup winner, ex Spain international Iker Casillas and also our very own Indian legendary goalee Subrata Paul. I’ve got the opportunity to interact with him (Paul) and he has advised me to be always confident between the sticks and play your own simple game and stick to the basics. He’s very humble and a down to earth person.

7) According to you which match has been the best so far in your career ?

There’s a significant importance for each match but If I had to pick my best match then it has to be the Bengaluru United match in 2021 I-League Qualifiers. The win made us fearless and also the Kenkre match of the same qualifiers. It changed the lives of many of us as we qualified for the I-League. If you talk about the recently concluded season, then it has to be the matches against Mohammedan and NEROCA.

8) What are you doing now during the off-season ?

During the off season I am currently keeping a check on my fitness and I’ve been helped dedicatedly by Mr. Veer Dagar, Strength and Conditioning Coach, who has the experience of working in the Pro Kabaddi League with Dabang Delhi. For my mental fitness Mr. Vijay Vashisth, Yoga and Mediation coach is also taking good care of me.

9) Any technical aspect you would like to work on in your game ? Which is more challenging for you as a GK: a one-on-one save or a penalty save ?

Well, we as keepers will have to keep on practicing and spend hours on our training drills to better ourselves in all aspects. This process will go on forever for our better results. When it comes to penalties, there is a always a big chance that the keeper will concede. It won’t happen in every match and if you manage to save it you will be the hero. 1 v 1 situations are obviously more challenging as both the striker and the keeper will be in immense pressure and both of them would be looking to outdo each other in the battle of the nerves.

10) Tell us about your future goals. Did any ISL clubs knock at your door ?

Everyone’s dream is to play for the country’s top league and I am no different. A good performance in the topmost league will open the doors for national team selection and that’s a big goal I will have to achieve. Both I-League and ISL clubs have reached out to me in recent times and one with the best deal will take me to my next destination.

11) Lastly, what is the mantra of your life ?

My life’s mantra has always been to keep a cool head, don’t let the pressure get the better of you be it on the field or in life’s struggle. I’d like to work out things, keep on working hard and then leave the rest up to the All Mighty.











