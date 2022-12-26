Antonio Conte hailed Tottenham’s “big character” as they staged an exhilarating fightback to attract 2-2 at Brentford because the Premier League returned in type on Monday after the World Cup break.

Within the first Premier League fixture since mid-November, Conte’s aspect have been at risk of a dangerous defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command on the Group Stadium.

However Harry Kane netted to begin the Tottenham restoration in his first recreation since lacking a vital penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat towards France.

Brentford has not crushed Tottenham since 1948 and its lengthy watch for a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with 19 minutes left.

The gripping drama won’t have had fairly the excessive stakes of Argentina’s penalty shoot-out victory towards France within the World Cup remaining however Tottenham’s spirited escape act underlined why the English top-flight stays the world’s preeminent home league.

“My assessment about the second part of the game was really good. It was an exciting game. I like to win every time but I know very well it is not possible,” Conte stated.

“To have another comeback is positive but on the other hand we need to be more stable.

“Since last season we have made a good step. Now we have to continue to push ourselves. It is not easy. We have shown big character.”

Tottenham keep fourth within the desk, 4 factors forward of fifth-placed Manchester United within the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Among the many different matches in a while Monday, leaders Arsenal host London rivals West Ham, Liverpool journey to Aston Villa and third-placed Newcastle face Leicester.

Tottenham had conceded 11 targets in its earlier 5 league video games they usually shipped one other one after simply quarter-hour in west London.

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris was rested following France’s World Cup remaining loss, so Fraser Forster began in purpose.

Forster’s Tottenham league debut acquired off to a rocky begin as he weakly pushed Mathias Jensen’s volley straight to German midfielder Janelt, who bundled residence from close-range.

For a ninth successive recreation in all competitions, Conte’s males had conceded the opening purpose.

Spirited Spurs

Kane appealed in useless for a penalty when he went down after a transparent tug from Ben Mee early within the second half.

Tottenham’s angst deepened after they have been punished for extra sloppy defending within the 54th minute.

Toney, who was neglected as a doable understudy for Kane in England’s World Cup squad, was beginning for Brentford regardless of the Soccer Affiliation playing expenses hanging over him.

The 26-year-old has been charged with 262 alleged breaches of betting guidelines however he appeared unfazed by the controversy.

Eric Dier’s miskicked clearance conceded a nook and from the set-piece, the unmarked Toney poked residence from contained in the six yard field after Christian Norgaard nodded on.

With Tottenham in disarray, an instantaneous response was required and Kane delivered within the sixty fifth minute.

Clement Lenglet’s pin-point cross picked out the England captain and he rose to energy his header into the far nook.

It was Kane’s 196th Premier League purpose however his first towards Brentford which suggests he has now scored towards all 32 groups he has performed towards within the league.

Bryan Mbeumo ought to have restored Brentford’s two-goal cushion moments later however he shot over from close-range.

It proved a vital miss as Hojbjerg capped Tottenham’s fightback with a effective, curling end within the 71st minute.

In a frantic finale, Tottenham have been incensed when its penalty appeals for a handball have been rejected simply earlier than Kane shot broad.

Kane was inches away from profitable it within the remaining minutes however his header cannoned again off the crossbar.