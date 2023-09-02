Couldnt Sleep Last Night, Says Shreyas Iyer On India Return Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Home

‘Couldn’t Sleep Last Night’, Says Shreyas Iyer On India Return Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer is making a comeback to the national team after a six-month injury that he sustained during the fourth Test against Australia earlier in the year.

Shreyas Iyer speaks to the broadcasters on the eve of the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: Shreyas Iyer admitted that he never imagined playing the Asia Cup 2023 and stated he couldn’t sleep the night before as India faced Pakistan in the Group A encounter on Saturday in Pallekele. Iyer made a timely return to the Indian team after being out of action for six months due to a back injury that recurred during the fourth Test against Australia earlier this year. Thereafter, he missed the Indian Premier League and World Test Championship final among big events and underwent back surgery in the United Kingdom.

“I never imagined I’ll be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that,” the Mumbai batter said just before the match on Saturday.

Prior to his return, Iyer looked in really good shape at the National Cricket Academy as he played some local matches and also did match simulation. “I was nervous last night, couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment,” added the right-hander.

Iyer’s return solves India’s no.4 puzzle, the spot that has been debated for a long long time. With Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making the top three, Iyer becomes the automatic choice at no.4, a combination that India will go with at the ICC World Cup too.

“We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game,” he added.

Iyer also said that he is looking forward to be playing against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. “Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation,” he added.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan. Interestingly, India have left out Mohammed Shami and played Shardul Thakur in his place, probably to strengthen the batting down the order. India are also playing two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan have retained the playing XI that thrashed Nepal in their opening match of the tournament.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.















