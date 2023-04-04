Home

COVID-19 Hits IPL 2023 For First Time After Commentator Aakash Chopra Tests Positive

The Indian Premier League has returned to its traditional home and away format after three years.



Aakash Chopra (C) is a part of the commentary team in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Aakash Chopra, who is a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has tested positive for COVID-19, the former cricketer has tweeted on Tuesday.

Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. 🤞

Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger 💪 #TataIPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2023

The 45-year-old became the first victim of the COVID-19 virus in IPL 2023. “Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL,” Chopra tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India has logged 3,038 new coronavirus cases. There is an increase of 21,179 active cases.











