COVID-19 Hits IPL 2023 For First Time After Commentator Aakash Chopra Tests Positive

New Delhi: Aakash Chopra, who is a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has tested positive for COVID-19, the former cricketer has tweeted on Tuesday.
Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. 🤞
Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger 💪 #TataIPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2023
The 45-year-old became the first victim of the COVID-19 virus in IPL 2023. “Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL,” Chopra tweeted.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India has logged 3,038 new coronavirus cases. There is an increase of 21,179 active cases.