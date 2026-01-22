WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Jan. 22, 2026



Pictured left to right: Spero Georgedakis, CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage, Howard Johnson, 2x World Series Champion/former NY Met, Jim Leyritz, 3x World Series Champion/former NY Yankee, Al Eskanazy, Founding President/CEO of Community-Police Relations Foundation



/PRNewswire/ — The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) marked a milestone by hosting its first-ever Charity Golf Tournament in Florida, presented by Corcoran, at the iconic Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.The sold-out event, which follows the Foundation’s also sold-out Charity Golf Tournament in Westchester, NY in September 2025, welcomed 35 golf foursomes and 180 dinner guests, including philanthropic supporters, top-tier corporate sponsors, law enforcement leaders, and distinguished sports, community, and business figures, underscoring the Foundation’s expanding influence and accelerating momentum. Adding star power to the day were several legendary sports figures, including seven-time NCAA National Champion and Hall of Fame football coach Nick Saban, two-time World Series Champion and former New York Met Howard “HoJo” Johnson, three-time World Series Champion and former New York Yankee Jim Leyritz, 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year and 2025 Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, and 2016 World Series Champion Dexter Fowler. Participants enjoyed an exclusive 18-hole tournament experience enhanced by interactive on-course challenges, including fan-favorite “Closest to the Pin” contests that allowed golfers to face off against Leyritz and Johnson for the chance to win special prizes, creating memorable moments that blended competition, camaraderie, and cause. The day also included a gourmet lunch provided by Miami Beach’s Bar Luca, followed by an elegant cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony, and live and silent auctions, bringing supporters together off the green to celebrate the day’s purpose and the Foundation’s impact. “This Charity Golf Tournament has become a signature event for our Foundation and a powerful example of what’s possible when communities, law enforcement, and prominent partners come together,” said Al Eskanazy, Founding President & CEO of the Community-Police Relations Foundation. “Launching this event in Florida represents an exciting chapter in our mission, reflecting the CPR Foundation’s impact and the growing support behind our work.” Proceeds from the Tournament directly support the CPR Foundation’s programs aimed at strengthening trust and connection between law enforcement and the communities they serve. These initiatives include police-led food distributions, youth athletics and mentorship programs, back-to-school supply drives, and mental health support for law enforcement officers. The Tournament was hosted by Jim Fazio Sr. and Jim Fazio Jr., renowned designers of Trump International Golf Club. The CPR Foundation is deeply grateful for their support and for opening its iconic venue in support of the Foundation’s mission. Along with Presenting Sponsor, Corcoran, the event was also made possible through the generous support of Broadstreet Global, NSI Insurance Group, Apollo Jets, Good Greek Moving and Storage, Priority Payment Systems Local, Lineage, Nashville Distillery, Merchant, Eleventy, Westchester Soccer Club, Gurkha Cigars, 1800 Tequila, EllEVEN Vodka, and many other valued partners.The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by President & CEO Al Eskanazy and dedicated to building bridges of trust, understanding, and mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By funding and supporting various outreach initiatives and programs including feeding families in need, empowering our youth through sports and mentorship, protecting the mental health of law enforcement, and raising awareness about human trafficking – the CPR Foundation facilitates positive interactions and meaningful dialogue between law enforcement and community. These efforts help reshape perceptions on both sides, creating safer and more unified communities. To learn more, visitand connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @cprfcharity. SOURCE Community-Police Relations Foundation