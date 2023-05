CRC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI For Match 3 Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 8 Monday

Home

CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Cricketer CC vs Vienna CC, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 8 Monday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, CRC vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CRC vs VCC Probable XIsFan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cricketer CC vs Vienna CC, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.



CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Cricketer CC vs Vienna CC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – on May 8.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

CRC vs VCC Dream11 Team

Javid Afghan, Naiz Naiz, Safi Sajidullah(vc), Bashir Ahmad, Shadnan Khan(c), Nasir Babakarkhel, Khitab Omari, Lenin Durairaj, Sai Karanam, Ali Rahemi, Himanshu Jha

CRC vs VCC Probable Playing XIs

Cricketer CC: Javid Afghan(C), Naiz Naiz, Safi Sajidullah, S Messalhn, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Bashir Ahmad(wk), Shadnan Khan, Nasir Babakarkhel

Vienna CC: Sai Sama, Abdullah Akbarjan, Barry Hooper, Khitab Omari(C), Lenin Durairaj, Sai Karanam, Wali Shenwari, Muneeb Ansari, Ali Rahemi(wk), Himanshu Jha, Amir Javed