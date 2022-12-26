Cricket Australia, the governing physique of Australian cricket, renamed the Males’s Take a look at Participant of the Yr award after legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne on Monday, as tribute poured in for the late cricketer on the Boxing Day Take a look at on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.

Warne, who claimed 1001 worldwide wickets throughout Take a look at and ODI codecs, died at 52 in Match in Thailand.

The Shane Warne Males’s Take a look at Participant of the Yr award can be offered yearly. That is the second cricket award after the distinguished Allan Border Medal which is given to probably the most excellent participant – male or feminine – throughout all of the codecs.

“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity,” stated Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

“Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG,” he added.

Hockley made the announcement on the primary day of the Boxing Day Take a look at between Australia and South Africa on the MCG, the house floor of Warne the place he took his 700th Take a look at wicket and an Ashes hat-trick towards England.

Additionally Learn | Shane Warne – There by no means can be one other like him

“His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured,” stated Hockley.

The MCG has already had a stand named after Warne.