Australia’s males’s Take a look at Participant of the Yr award has been renamed to honour legendary spinner Shane Warne, the nation’s cricket board introduced on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Shane Warne Males’s Take a look at Participant of the Yr award will probably be introduced yearly on the Australian Cricket Awards.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief government Nick Hockley and Australian Cricketers’ Affiliation CEO Todd Greenber, introduced the renaming of the award in the course of the Boxing Day Take a look at towards South Africa as a tribute to Warne. He died of a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand earlier this yr.

“As considered one of Australia’s all-time greats, it’s becoming we acknowledge Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Take a look at cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity,” Hockley was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Shane was a proud advocate of Take a look at cricket and also you solely have to go searching in any respect the followers who got here out to the MCG of their floppy hats and zinc on Boxing Day to understand what a profound affect he had on the sport.” Warne himself received the award as soon as in 2006 for his file 40 wickets in 2005.

This Australian Cricket Awards will probably be introduced on January 30.

“I am proud that the ACA, together with Cricket Australia, is ready to recognise the unbelievable affect Shane had on Take a look at cricket with an award named in his honour,” Greenberg mentioned.

“Whereas he was a as soon as in a technology participant, he was very a lot a person who understood the essential contribution all gamers made to Australian cricket.

“He performed an essential position within the childhood of the ACA and by no means knocked again a chance to advertise and develop the sport … and as soon as they got here, no one knew tips on how to placed on a present fairly like Warnie – significantly right here on the MCG,” he added.