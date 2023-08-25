Home

Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? Cricket Question on KBC For Rs 25 Lakh Goes VIRAL – Check ANSWER

The question was – “Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and a son in Test cricket?”

KBC (Image: Screenshot)

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati is easily one of the most iconic and popular shows on Indian television. It is also popular because of it’s host – megastar Amitabh Bachchan. From his attire to common people winning huge sums of money, the reality show has time and again been in the news. Recently, during an episode, a cricket-related question was asked on the show. The answer of which was worth Rs 25 lakhs. The question was – “Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and a son in Test cricket?”

The incident happened recently when the Indian team played a two-match Test series against the West Indies. The four options that were presented to the participant was – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. The correct answer to the question is option ‘B’ – that is Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin made this feat his own when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the first Test against West Indies. Ashwin had in the past also dismissed his father, the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

In the first Test, India’s wrecker-in-chief, Ashwin, took as many as seven wickets to dismantle the Windies line-up again and crush any hopes of a resistance. Against the West Indies, Ashwin has six five-wicket hauls, which is the joint-most in Test matches between India and West Indies. The great Malcolm Marshall also took six five-wicket hauls against India during his career.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is preparing for the Asia Cup in Bangalore. The six-day training camp starts today now that the yo-yo tests are done.
















