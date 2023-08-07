August 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Cricketer Ankit Bawne India Dream Gets A Major Push

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricketer Ankit Bawne’s India Dream Gets A Major Push

In the recent Maharashtra Premier League, Bawne became the first player to hit a ton in the league while representing PBG’s Kolhapur Tuskers. He also emerged as the highest run scorer in the season with 362 runs from seven games.

Ankit Bawne, Ankit Bawne cricketer, Ankit Bawne India A
Cricketer Ankit Bawne’s India Dream Gets A Major Push

Pune, August 7, 2023: Talented Maharashtra cricketer Ankit Bawne has been working hard to reach new heights and has got new support to bolster his dreams of representing India at the international level.

Bawne, who got signed by the Punit Balan Group (PBG), has been the pillar of Maharashtra’s middle order for over a decade o
in the domestic circuit and continues to stand as a shining star in domestic cricket. Recognising Bawne’s potential and passion for the sport, PBG has taken the decision to extend its support and fuel his dream of playing for India.

In the recent Maharashtra Premier League, Bawne became the first player to hit a ton in the league while representing PBG’s Kolhapur Tuskers. He also emerged as the highest run scorer in the season with 362 runs from seven games.

“Ankit Bawne is a talented player. He has shown his performance in the Maharashtra Premier League. It is definitely a pleasure to have him join us through the ‘Punit Balan Group’. We are sure he will shine for India with similar strong performances at the international level,” commented Punit Balan, the Chairman & Managing Director of Punit Balan Group.

Punit Balan Group, which aims to nurture the country’s promising sports talents, has been supporting the likes of tennis stars Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar, cricketer Umar Shah and Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo) among many others to excel in their game.

The middle-order batsman made the headlines in 2016 when he put on a massive 594-run partnership in the Ranji Trophy along with Swapnil Gugale to break a 70-year-old record. He has scored 7341 runs in his first-class career so far at an impressive average of 51.69 which also includes 21 centuries. He also appeared for West Zone in the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy.

“Punit Balan Group has so far supported many sportspersons and helped them to elevate their careers. There are many instances where the careers of talented players have ended due to lack of adequate resources. Thus the contribution of the Punit Balan Group is unique. I am very happy to be associated with such a group. This will definitely help my career,” Bawne said.

The 30 year old middle-order batsman, who made his first-class debut at the age of 15, has been one of the consistent performers on the domestic circuit. He has also featured for India A and India U-23.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Pro Kabaddi League Announces Retained Players List For Season 10; Pawan Sehrawat & Vikash Kandola Up For Grabs At Player Auction

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

PCB Appoints Pakistan Legend Inzamam-Ul-Haq As Chief Selector Of Mens National Cricket Team

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Not Playing In Other Foreign Leagues Cost Us At ICC Level, Robin Uthappa Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd T20I

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club in collaboration with Merlin Group Announces “Merlin RISE CSJC Football Tournament 2023 ”

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Celebrating Artistic Excellence: ‘Tamalika Panda Seth Jibankriti Puraskar’ Recognizes Distinguished Artists at a Grand Literary Ceremony

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Uniting 26 cities across India on National Vascular Day

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s largest SFB, has achieved an unprecedented feat with the launch of its groundbreaking customer service 24×7 via Video Banking, becoming India’s first bank to provide 24×7 Video Banking services

1 hour ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights