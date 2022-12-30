Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffers accidents in automobile accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a automobile accident close to Manglaur in Uttarakhand`s Haridwar district early on Friday, police stated.
His automobile hit a divider close to Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh stated.
Additionally learn: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah to not be rushed again; Rishabh Pant will likely be at NCA
He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he stated
