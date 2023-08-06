Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan Weds Kashmiri Girl In J-K’s Shopian

Home

Sarfaraz Khan’s marriage became a local fanfest as people from nearby areas thronged the bride’s house to catch a glimpse and interact with the Mumbai batter.

Srinagar/New Delhi: Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on Sunday got married to a Kashmiri girl in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Visuals shared on social media platforms show the Delhi Capitals star draped in a black Sherwani during the wedding feast at his in-laws’ house in the South Kashmir district.t

Speaking to local newsmen at his wedding, Sarfaraz said it was his “destiny to get married in Kashmir”.

In videos shared on social media sites, the Mumbai cricketer who plays for for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich IPL- is seen dancing and visibly overjoyed at his wedding feast. One video shows the talented batter lifting the veil of his newly-wed bride who is draped in a glittering red lehenga. Sarfaraz then kisses his bride on the forehead.

Star Indian Cricketer sarfaraz Khan married in Pashpora Village of District Shopian South Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/hX77TlRsbq — Asif Rashid (@asifras362) August 6, 2023

*Star Indian Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan married in Pashpora Village of District Shopian* pic.twitter.com/nSc7JD5091 — Jammu Parivartan (@JammuParivartan) August 6, 2023

‘Will play for India’

“If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day,” the cricketer, who has been scoring heavily on the domestic circuit, said, according to news agency PTI.

Khan’s marriage became a local fanfest as people from nearby areas thronged the bride’s house to catch a glimpse and interact with the Mumbai batter.

Repeated snubs despite mountain of runs

On the cricketing front, Sarfaraz Khan still awaits a Team India call-up despite scoring prodigiously in the domestic circuit, especially in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons. Sarfaraz’s prolific scoring has earned him a First Class average (batsmen with at least 2,000 runs) which is only second to Sir Don Bradman—the greatest batsmen in cricketing history.

Sarfaraz has smashed 2566 runs in his last three Ranji Trophy seasons. 928 runs were scored in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. The hat-trick of sensational Ranji seasons took his career First Class average to 79.65, the best by any India batter and second only to Don Bradman (minimum 50 innings) in 37 appearances.

‘Off-field reasons’

Despite the mountain of runs to back him up, Sarfaraz Khan was once against snubbed by the selectors and left out of the 16-member Test squad for the tour of West Indies. The decision faced heavy criticism from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar; however, a BCCI official justified the decision behind the repeated snubs.

Speaking to news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity, a BCCI official privy to selection process, said that Sarfaraz was snubbed due to off-field reasons, and one factor which was repeatedly discussed, was the batter’s fitness, which he claimed is not of “international standard.”

“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered,” the official said. “Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard.”

